Towns rewrites Ike’s FSHS soccer scoring record

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Bubby Towns reached another major milestone during his senior soccer season.

Towns set a new FSHS soccer school scoring record after his two goal performance in the Polar Bears’ 5-0 win over Robert C. Byrd on Tuesday.

“I wanted to break it at some point in my career and I told Darrin [Paul] at the beginning of the season that I had intentions to break it and I’m lucky enough to beat my friend Ike’s record,” Towns said.

Towns now sits at 130 goals on his career. The senior took down former Polar Bear and current West Virginia University player Ike Swiger’s record of 128 goals.

Towns said it’s a meaningful goal to achieve, especially breaking his family friend Swiger’s record.

“It means a lot to me. Breaking a record from a player that’s at such a high level also motivates me and he texted me after the game congratulating me and showing nothing but love and I couldn’t ask for more,” Towns said.

Towns scored his 100th career goal back in September and said that and breaking the school scoring record were two of his goals in the beginning of the season.

“It really shows that if you put your mind to something, you can do it. But it also gives me a lot of relief because that was one of my bigger goals and now that I can say that I did that, I can leave this school knowing that I did what I wanted to do,” Towns said.

Towns and company have two more games left in the regular season before sectional play. The Polar Bears look to make another run in the postseason and hopefully walk away with another ring in Beckley.