CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Any opportunity for a local athlete to continue playing their sport at the next level is special but when the passion for that sport carries over into everything they do.

Liberty senior Mary Tracey loves to run and she’ll get to do that and more of the things she’s passionate about in college.

By putting her name on the dotted line with Bethany College today, she not only guaranteed a continued career on the Bison cross country team but also put herself in a position receive an education on par with her impressive classroom accomplishments.

“I looked at a lot of schools and I really liked the academics there and the fact that I got to run cross country for them was even better because I’ve done that sport for seven years and it’s something I really love to do and something that I really care about,” she said.

Thanks to her academic achievements at Liberty, Tracey is set to receive a presidential scholarship from Bethany and plans to pursue a pre-medical track.