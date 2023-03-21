MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Dylan Travinski took the ball on opening day for Morgantown and did not disappoint, firing five innings of one-hit baseball while striking out eight University hitters in the Mohigans 10-0 win over the Hawks.

Morgantown did the bulk of its damage in the third inning with the first three runs of the game scoring on a pair of walks and a wild pitch, each with the bases loaded.

Drew Bailey followed the wild pitch with a single into center field that drove in one before Riley Anderson lined a one-hopper through the hole at shortstop to plate two more.

While Travinski kept the Hawks off the board through the fifth, Caleb Cottle and Aaron Jamison each clubbed their first home runs of the season.

Nathan Wolfe came on and threw a scoreless inning to complete the run-rule victory for Morgantown in the sixth.