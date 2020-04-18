Travis Braden sports Flying WV in virtual racing series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From the asphalt to the computer screen, West Virginia University graduate and Wheeling West Virginia’s own Travis Braden has been making his name known across the racing world.

With the Coronavirus pandemic putting a pause on racing in person, Braden and several other racers have taken their talents to the virtual racing world.

“When COVID-19 pandemic hit, everyone of course, but in racing one of the things that most of the racers including myself started to do was to get on simulator, racing on our computers, something we can do from home and be competitive still and stay fresh,” said Braden.

On the virtual racing simulation called iRacing, Braden was invited to take part in Thursday night’s eTruck series race at the virtual Richmond Raceway. The West Virginia Alumni Association was quick to partner with Braden as they did once before when he was a student at WVU.

Braden hopes racing with the Flying WV provided some entertainment for Mountaineer fans out there.

Travis Braden’s virtual West Virginia Alumni Association Truck. Credit: West Virginia Alumni Association and iRacing

“Man would be a cool opportunity to do something fun with WVU and the Alumni Association. Of course we are all missing mountaineer sports right now,” Braden said. “I figured ‘hey I could do something, that is someone likes racing and is a mountaineer and wants to watch’, this is something, something that’s a little bit more positive. “

A clip of last night's #RumbleAtRichmond in the @WVUAlumniAssoc truck! Charged HARD from starting P36 to finish 12th!🏁



The race was filled with action, including here where I was battling hard with @AlexanderRossi and got put 3-wide!https://t.co/SNEKcCEN5D pic.twitter.com/EpoHEEIBAA — Travis Braden (@TrBraden) April 17, 2020 Highlights of Travis Braden’s eTruck Series race at the virtual Richmond Raceway

Braden has continued to climb the racing ranks since his time at WVU. In December Braden won premier short track race in the country, the Snowball Derby. The Snowball Derby has been won by some of the bigger names in NASCAR, such as Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

Braden documents all of his racing career, both on the actual circuit and in the virtual world, through his social media.

“If you guys go on my social media channels, so if you’re on facebook, twitter, instagram, and and my website, you can get on there and follow me,” said Braden. “All of these races have been live streamed. Whether its on a computer, on your smart TV, on your smart phone, computer, some of them are on actual TV channels, you guys can watch.”

Those who would like to follow this Mountaineer on his journey through the racing ranks can visit his website travisbraden.com.