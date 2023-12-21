MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has likely been all over your news feed lately, whether it be his plays on the field or his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift. But in a recent episode of his podcast New Heights, Kelce talked about how he once wanted to play in Morgantown under former basketball coach Bob Huggins.

In a clip from the podcast posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Travis spoke with his brother Jason about how if he decided to pursue basketball instead of football, he wanted to play at West Virginia for Bob Huggins.

“West Virginia is where I wanted to play basketball. I wanted to play for Coach Bob Huggins. The legendary Huggy,” Travis said. “I fell in love with how Coach Huggins ran his program and knew he was kind of a coach that I would respect and would wanna play for.”

Travis said that back when he was deciding on a college, he went to his father and expressed how he wanted to play at West Virginia, but that his father urged him to honor his commitment to play football for the University of Cincinnati.

“I appreciate my dad for keeping me honest about my word,” Kelce said.

Kelce wound up honoring his word and played football at Cincinnati for his entire collegiate career before being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by Kansas City, where he has also played ever since.