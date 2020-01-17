Trent Lehasky named new NDHS baseball coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame High School announced the hiring of Trent Lehasky, Friday, to fill the head baseball coach position vacancy.

Lehasky replaces John Calvert, and has West Virginia ties.

Lehasky played for John Marshall high school, where he racked up accolades such as All-OVAC, first team all-state, and special mention All-American status.

The success he had during his high school days led him to playing college ball in Morgantown for West Virginia University from 2002-2004.

He has also plenty of coaching experience under his belt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories