Trey Pancake on keys to beating Bluefield

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – When Bridgeport’s grind it out offense collides with Bluefield’s explosive offense on Friday, conflicting schemes will converge.

In a championship game, there are always keys to winning the game, such as field position and time of possession, and winning the turnover battle.

For Bridgeport running back and linebacker Trey Pancake, the key to winning on Friday starts up front.

“This will be our third straight year playing against them. They’ve got big guys up front, fast guys all around them. It’s the same stuff. We’ve just got to be more physical than they are. We have to win the line of scrimmage. The guys up front – it starts there. If we can run the ball, we’ll be good,” Pancake said.

That’s certainly one of the keys offensively.

On defense, a big key for Bridgeport will be limiting the big play potential that Bluefield has in its passing offense.

Kickoff of the Double-A state title game from Wheeling Island Stadium is at 7 o’clock.