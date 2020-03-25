Trinity Bancroft earns Class-A First Team All-State selection

PARKESBURG, W.Va. – Gilmer County sophomore Trinity Bancroft earned a first team All-State selection, as announced by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association on Wednesday.

Bancroft, who averaged 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game this season, is the only player from North Central West Virginia who was a first team selection for the Class A girls basketball All-State list.

However, a total of four players from the region were selected as All-State players.

Tucker County’s Terra Kuhn, who averaged 19.1 points per game, and Webster County’s Syndey Baird were both second team selections.

And Ritchie County’s Rebekah Rupert was a third team selection.

Bancroft scored 35 points and collected eight steals against Wheeling Central Catholic at the girls basketball state tournament nearly two weeks ago.

All-State teams for Class-AA (Thursday) and Class-AAA (Friday) will come out later this week.

Below is a full list of Class-A All-State players.

First Team

Bailee Adkins, St. Joseph; Sr. (Captain)

Taylor Issac, Summers County; Jr.

Madeline Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Sr.

Grace Hutson, St. Joseph; Jr.

Leslie Huffman, Parkersburg Catholic; Soph.

Kalyee Reinbeau, Wheeling Central; Sr.

Trinity Bancroft, Gilmer County; Soph.

Gavin Pivont, Summers County; Jr.

Second Team

Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Jr. (Captain)

Terra Kuhn, Tucker County; Sr.

Kyndra Pilant, Magnolia; Sr.

Sydney Baird, Webster County; Fr.

Kaylea Baisden, Tug Valley; Soph.

Hannah White, Wheeling Central; Sr.

Laila Calhoun, Pocahontas County; Sr.

Annie Hunt, Ravenswood; Jr.

Third Team

Hannah Roberts, St. Joseph; Jr. (Captain)

Kenley Posten, Greenbrier West; Sr.

Josie Montgomery, Calhoun County; Jr.

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Fr.

Dionna Gray, St. Joseph; Soph.

Grace Mitchell, Greater Beckley Christian; Sr.

Kylie Wright, St. Marys; Jr.

Hannah Rahin, Charleston Catholic; Jr.

Honorable Mention

Julie Agee, Greenbrier West; Olivia Alexander, Montcalm; Trinity Amick, Richwood; Kira Bircher, Pocahontas County; Kadie Colebank, Tucker County; Abby Darnley, Buffalo; Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Jonna Ferrell, Doddridge County; Lara Fetty, St. Marys; Emilee Henderson, Notre Dame; Imani Hickman, St. Joseph; Bianca Howell, Doddridge County; Karli LaFauci, Van; Abby Lee, St. Joseph; London Hood, Tucker County; Katie Marcum, Tolsia; Makayla May, Tug Valley; Jazzy Melnyk, Madonna; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Jenna Montgomery, South Harrison; Lilli Neely, Cameron; Caraline Nelson, Sherman; Alyssa Newsome, Tug Valley; Nicole Reynolds, Williamstown; Riley Richmond, Summers County; Lindsey Rinker, Moorefield; Kayli Sauro, Williamstown; Kylie Saltis, South Harrison; Hailea Skeens, Sherman; Jacyln Smith, Trinity; Morgan Turner, Notre Dame; Grace Wellings, Gilmer County; Jayla Wiseman, Williamstown; Emma Wyer, Wirt County; Bailee Yokum, Notre Dame