Trinity Bancroft makes season debut; (1) Gilmer County rolls past Doddridge County

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Sometimes basketball is more than just a game. At times it’s a piece, or the culmination, of a fantastic comeback story.

That’s exactly what we had Friday night in West Union in a game that wasn’t really close, but score isn’t what’s important.

The No. 1 Gilmer County (8-0) girls basketball team hadn’t played in a week coming into Friday’s contest against Doddridge County (6-6). But Trinity Bancroft hadn’t played in more than one full calendar year.

And she suited up!

Trinity Bancroft at the free throw line in her return to the court, Friday night. (Photo courtesy Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“When I was in the locker room, I was putting my jersey on, and they’re like, ‘This is so weird to see you in one.’ And they were just clapping, hyping me up. It felt good,” she said after the game.

Bancroft was in uniform, and on the bench to start the game. She checked into a high school basketball game for the first time since last year’s state tournament in the second quarter.

Her mother, Joy, said she was nervous, but excited to see her daughter out there again.

Bancroft was able to get to the free throw line twice, scoring three points at the stripe.

They mark the first points she’s scored since last March, and certainly gave her team a boost of energy and inspiration.

“It was so exciting,” Bancroft said. “Once I got out there I was feeling it. I got a couple points, but you know, I was just so excited that I got back out here.”

Congrats to Gilmer County's (@GCHSSports304) Trinity Bancroft on making her season debut tonight against Doddridge County!

What an amazing story!

So happy for her and her family!

Hear from @tb23_bball about suiting up for the first time a full year tonight in the @12SportsZone! pic.twitter.com/3FawJcodQR — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) March 27, 2021

The three points she scored weren’t crucial to the outcome of the game, which Gilmer County won, 78-58.

But they were crucial for an all-state caliber player’s return to the court from off-season surgery that nearly cost her her junior season.

Trinity Bancroft (23) on the bench with her teammates, like she’s been all season. However, Friday was the first time since March 12, 2020 that she was in a GCHS uniform. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Bancroft noted she wasn’t in game shape, and that her legs hurt afterwards; all expected results from her first game back.

“She’s been dying to play. We just definitely want to take our time with her returning,” said head coach Amy Chapman. “She’s getting stronger, and getting in shape. We’re pleased that she’s able to hit the floor with us.”

Gilmer County was led, offensively, by Emma Taylor, who scored a team-high 17 points.

Doddridge County’s Abby McDonough scored a game-high 18 points, doing most of her damage in the second and third quarters. Teammate, Laurel McCombs added 14 points for the Bulldogs.

Taylor was one of four Gilmer County players in double-figures. Eve Mohr added 14 points, and Taylor McHenry and Malaysia Morgan each supplied 13.