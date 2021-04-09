Trinity boys basketball program finds success in young players

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.- Trinity Christian is new to Class Triple-A this season and the Warriors are finding success on the court and aim to finish with a winning record.

The Warriors bumped up two classes from A to AAA along with gaining a new head coach in Rick Hill.

Hill had plenty of fresh talent to work with this season as most of his team is comprised of underclassman, including four of his starters.

The Warriors starting lineup consists of two freshman, two sophomores and a junior including their leading scorer sophomore Gavin Jackson.

With a 6-4 season heading into the last week of the regular season, Hill said this is what has been working for his team.

“Offensive patience. Our defense is very scrappy. We play really hard on defense and the kids are starting to really see what we’ve been trying to tell them in the beginning of the season. Just relax. let things come to you and have fun and good things work,” Hill said.

Two young players who have earned a starting spot on the varsity roster are Jackson and freshman Jaylon Hill.

As mentioned, Jackson leads the Warriors in scoring averaging 19 points per game.

Both Jackson and Hill said the work they put in during the off season has helped them prepare for varsity basketball.

“During the summer about 5-6 hours a day I went to my friends gym, we played basketball, I worked out, hit the weight room just put work in,” Jackson said.

Jackson also said this is what works on the hardwood.

“Just moving the ball around, working as a team, no selfish players,” Jackson said.

Jaylon Hill gets his head in the right mindset before games using what his coach tells him.

“Going into every game, just work hard. My coach Keri said just play your game, don’t go and play their game just play your game,” Jaylon Hill said.

The Warriors have five more games of the regular season before looking to win a sectional title.

