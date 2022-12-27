MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Another busy week of high school basketball is underway and with a game tomorrow afternoon against Wheeling Central Catholic, it presents a massive opportunity to a young but developing Trinity Christian boys’ basketball team.

After back-to-back state Final Four appearances in 2018 and 2019, the Warriors entered the campaign with a record of just 26-36 over the last three seasons but a 4-1 start has hopes increasing by the day

New head coach Codey Horton has sparked Trinity in his first season and with just two seniors on the roster, he’s helping an inexperienced team figure out what it takes to win.

“These group of boys; they go 100% effort. They always go 100% doing everything they’re supposed to do,” he said, “A lot of times, they just need to be a little bit more disciplined.”

In three of its four wins this season, Trinity has trailed at some point in the second half, but an overcoming spirit has surrounded the Warriors this season.

While it may not be exactly what the coach wants to see, it is a positive sign that the program could be ready to turn a corner.

“We don’t give up. As a coach it’s kind of frustrating because you want to be ahead, and you want to have some breathing room,” Horton said, “I said, ‘we’ve been here before. We’ve got to keep fighting.’ we came out and had a little run. I think we tied it up, but the biggest thing is we don’t give up.”

Trinity gets its shot to prove that the Warriors are back on Wednesday afternoon, the #9 team in Class AA, Wheeling Central Catholic.