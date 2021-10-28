Trinity boys XC to make school history on Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As soon as the starting pistol fires Saturday afternoon in Ona, history will be made.

It will mark the first time that Trinity Christian has sent an entire boys team to the state cross country meet.

It comes after a seven-year gap in between even having enough runners to qualify as a team. Last season the Warriors boys “team” was made up of just one runner.

That was Peyton Dixon, who is leading the way for the Warriors this year, and who finished fourth in the regional meet last week.

“We tied with the first team, but our sixth runner actually broke our tie-breaker for us. So, we ended up winning,” said Dixon, recounting the events of last Thursday. “When I found that out – they said that Doddridge ended up getting second -, I looked at my sixth person and said ‘You say you don’t mean anything but you mean something.’ Everyone on this team means something to our team, no matter what place you come in, no matter what runner you are on that race, everyone means something because placing matters no matter what.”

As Dixon mentioned, the Warriors placed first, as a team, in the regional meet last week. That, of course, being the first time the Trinity boys have done that as a unit in program history.

It’s been a long time coming, and it certainly hasn’t been an easy road for the Warriors to take this year.

“It’s been a lot of hard work. We’ve had our ups and downs with people having injuries, and people being sick throughout the year,” said Dixon. “We’ve all kept working hard and pushed through it to get better and better, and now we’re going to states.”

Dixon was essentially a one-man team last year, as the only member on the Trinity boys squad.

Now that he has multiple teammates surrounding him, it’s forced him to take a different approach this year.

“Last year I was only running for me. This year, I’m running for me, as well as my team,” he said. “It’s been a really big adjustment, because I’m normally just supporting myself, and I’ve had the support of six other guys with me this year.”

What a story it would be if the Warriors boys came away with some hardware this weekend.

The state cross country meet will be held in Ona on Saturday.