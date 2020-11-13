Trinity Christian captures first winning season in program’s short history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian and Tucker County squared off Thursday night but not for a playoff football game.

The WVSSAC allowed games to be scheduled after the last week of the regular season so that if teams didn’t make the playoffs, they could make up missed games that were wiped out due to COVID-19.

Trinity Christian jumped on the opportunity to play one final game in hopes of finishing with a winning record for the first time in program history.

The Warriors led 20-6 at halftime and went on to win 26-18 over the Mountain Lions.

Trinity finishes its season 4-3 and Tucker finishes 1-7.