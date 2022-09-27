MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Trinity Christian School will take the field for the fifth time this season against Millersport (OH) on Friday but it will be without now-former head Coach Chris Simpson.

Simpson submitted his resignation to TCS administration on Monday as confirmed by Athletic Director Codey Horton.

The school also confirms that Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Mike McKenzie takes over as head coach in the interim.

Trinity is currently 3-1 on the season and most recently defeated Hancock (MD) two weeks ago.

The Warriors finished 7-2 last season and qualified for the playoffs for the first time in school history, finishing the season with 16 players on the roster.

Following that performance, Trinity fielded a team this season with 14 total players on the roster currently listed by the WVSSAC.

By student population, Trinity is the smallest football-playing school in West Virginia.