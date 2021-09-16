Trinity Christian football game postponed for second-straight week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian School’s Week 4 football game against Paden City has been postponed due to cOVID-19, according to a TCS official.

It marks the second consecutive week that the Warriors opponent has been unable to play due to the virus.

Trinity will look to find a new opponent for this week, or reschedule this contest for later in the season.

If the Warriors are unable to play this week, they will have played just one game through the first four weeks of the season.

Trinity defeated Bridgeport (OH) by two touchdowns in Week 2 for its only victory of the year.

If Chris Simpson and company are unable to find another opponent for this week, albeit on short notice, the Warriors would have nearly three weeks between games. They are scheduled to play next Friday at Racine Southern (OH).