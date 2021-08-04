Trinity Christian football looks to take next step as program grows in Year Three

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian School football team is preparing for the 2021 season.

Head coach, Chris Simpson, enters his second year in charge of the Warriors’ program, which made it’s return to the gridiron three seasons ago.

Simpson and his Trinity team will be looking to take strides this year that the program has never taken before — make it to the postseason.

“We knew where we finished up last year. We were one game short of making the playoffs last year. It’s pretty impeccable for a second year. Third year. we’re lined up better,” said Simpson at practice on Tuesday. “We feel confident – not cocky -, but we feel confident with where we are in the building process. And we’re going to continue to grow, and I believe playoffs are definitely in the picture this year.”

Trinity set a program record with four wins in 2020, going 4-3 on the year. But it will take more than three wins to make the Class Single-A playoffs.

We’ll have more from the Warriors later this month.

The 12 Sports High School Football Previews series will get underway on August 10.