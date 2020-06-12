Trinity Christian football program enters year No. 2 during Phase 1 conditioning sessions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian football team was on the field together Friday, for the third day this week.

And they’re doing so under new leadership, with former assistant coach Christopher Simpson taking over the program.

Simpson’s been happy with the turnout he’s gotten through the first three days of these conditioning sessions.

The Warriors are trying to build for the future, and these workouts can go a long way.

“Every session is important, but especially this one. Coming back fro season two, it’s even more important for us. A lot of people counted us, and down for the count during the off season. So, it’s really important us to get out, and make a really strong statement at the beginning, and prove ourselves again as we enter into season two,” Simpson said.

The Warriors had a couple of seniors on last year’s team, but are returning practically everyone else on the roster, as well as adding some talent.

They started the season with two straight wins before finishing the year with a record of 2-8.

But Trinity Christian is out to prove people wrong in 2020.