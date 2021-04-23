Trinity Christian girls basketball season comes to a close in Regional round

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian girls basketball team likely wasn’t the betting favorite heading into Thursday night’s Class AA Region II finale against No. 4 Frankfort.

But the Warriors held an early four-point lead after the first quarter, and also led by four points, 26-22, at halftime.

Frankfort’s experience may have been the difference, as the Falcons outscored the Warriors by sixteen in the second half, when the lights were the brightest.

The fourth-ranked Falcons are headed to the state tournament, defeating Trinity 60-48.

Trinity senior, Jaclyn Smith, scored 12 points in her final high school game. Smith was the lone Warriors player to score in double-figures.

