Trinity Christian names Christopher Simpson next football head coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian School has named assistant coach, Christopher Simpson, as its next head coach of the Warriors football program, the school announced on Tuesday.

Simpsons takes over the second-year Warriors program that went 2-8 last year in its first season back on the gridiron in a decade.

Trinity got off to a good start, winning its first two games, but failed to win another the rest of the season.

In 2019, Simpson not only helped the Warriors in the fall, but was the head coach of a semi-pro football team in Morgantown – the West Virginia Smash – in the spring.

“At the end of the day, the search committee knew that Coach Simpson was the right fit for our program and school,” said Trinity Superintendent Michelle Stellato in the statement.

Simpson is said to be still working on his coaching staff, but said Michael McKenzie has been named Varsity Assistant Head Coach.