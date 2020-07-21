Trinity Christian names Roy Boggess new AD, boys hoops head coach

Press release by Trinity Christian School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian School of Morgantown announced the hiring of Roy “Bogie” Boggess as Trinity Christian School’s high school boys basketball head coach and Director of Athletics and Student Success.

The hire comes after the school interviewed several strong candidates over the past few months in a thorough search for the right person.

“Our goal was to take our time throughout the process and find a qualified candidate who would also be a great fit at Trinity,” said interim athletic director and board member Mike Teets. “Coach Boggess brings many years of head coaching experience at several levels, including at the college level. He also has extensive administrative experience.”

Coach Boggess expressed gratitude in his remarks about his new role. “My family and I are very blessed and thankful that Trinity has selected me as the next Director of Athletics and Student Success, as well as the Head Boys Varsity Basketball Coach.

Prior to accepting the position, Coach Boggess most recently served as head women’s basketball coach at Alderson Broaddus University.

Boggess, who holds a master’s degree in sports management, has also worked with younger players through AAU and developmental programs and camps. His administrative skills will be an

asset in his role of athletic director as he oversees Trinity’s growing sports programs.

“We’re excited to see not only the basketball program, but our entire athletic department, continue to grow under his leadership,” said Teets.

Boggess is ready to make an impact. “I truly feel that God has put me on this journey, and I look forward to working with the amazing parents, teachers, staff, coaches, and athletes at Trinity Christian School,” he said.