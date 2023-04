NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WBOY) – A ten-run fifth inning proved to be the difference make for Trinity Christian on Thursday night as the Warriors picked up a 19-9 win over Notre Dame to take both halves of the season series.

Ryan Parker and Trenton Timperio each hit three-run triples in the big inning while Noah Toler recorded three hits, drove in three runs and scored three times.

Ben Peters drove in four runs for the Irish and Connor Sandreth plated two.