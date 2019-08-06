Trinity holds first football practice in five years

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Trinity Christian School Warriors held their first official football practice in five years Monday.

New head coach Marcus Law and the rest of his coaching staff had a lot of teaching to do on the first day of practice, especially for a group of players that have very little high school football experience.

And despite rain and hail pushing the team inside for the second part of practice, there was nothing that could dampen the excitement of the first day of practice for Law.

We will continue visiting practices over the coming days and weeks. Official football previews will begin next week.