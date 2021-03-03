Trinity opens season with a senior night win over Notre Dame

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian hosted Notre Dame in both teams first game of the season on Wednesday.

The Warriors got off to a hot start and went on a 20-0 run.

Jaclyn Smith, Trinity’s only senior, was honored on the Warrior’s senior night.

The Fighting Irish had trouble scoring in the first quarter, but they sunk a free throw to end the first quarter at 20-1.

Trinity kept it’s hustle going and their scoring intensified. Notre Dame did increase its scoring in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

The Warriors recorded a win over the Irish 61-13, the final score.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories