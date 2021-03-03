Trinity opens season with a senior night win over Notre Dame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian hosted Notre Dame in both teams first game of the season on Wednesday.

The Warriors got off to a hot start and went on a 20-0 run.

Jaclyn Smith, Trinity’s only senior, was honored on the Warrior’s senior night.

The Fighting Irish had trouble scoring in the first quarter, but they sunk a free throw to end the first quarter at 20-1.

Trinity kept it’s hustle going and their scoring intensified. Notre Dame did increase its scoring in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

The Warriors recorded a win over the Irish 61-13, the final score.