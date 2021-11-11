Trinity posts meaningful season with first-ever playoff appearance

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian made school history with the football team’s first-ever appearance in the postseason.

Trinity Christian has only had a football team for four seasons, but nonetheless it’s a huge and meaningful accomplishment for the team.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 6-2 record, the best record in program history as well.

So a win in the playoffs or not, this season will go down as one of the most meaningful for the Warriors.

“It really means a lot considering what we came from. We were ranked 42 out of 43 and in three years, through hard work and dedication, we managed to come back as the team and be the number 10 seed in the playoffs,” Carmelo Kniska, sophomore receiver, running back said.

“We’ve been working at it this whole time. Everyone was doubting us and they didn’t think we’d make it but we’re here and we’re here to play,” Anthony Finn, senior linebacker said.

Trinity travels to take on James Monroe in the first game of the postseason.

These two teams have never met before and the Warriors hope to stun the Mavericks.

Trinity plans to stick with what’s been working for them.

“What’s been working is our run game and our pass bubble screens. Just using our speed to our advantage,” Jaylon Hill, sophomore quarterback said.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Lindside.