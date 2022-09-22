CLARKSBURG, W.Va – The rivalry between Trinity Christian and Notre Dame was renewed on the pitch tonight and with early dominance of possession, it was all Warriors in this one.

While it took nearly 35 minutes for Trinity to break through, the opportunities were plentiful before Charles Steptoe put a ball into the bottom right corner for the lead.

Trinity took a two-goal lead into halftime thanks to a strike from Will Hancox that deflected in off of Notre Dame goalkeeper Ben Peters.

The Warriors broke through for three more goals in the second half to win it, 5-0.