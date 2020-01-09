Trinity upsets No. 6 Clay-Battelle behind Carter Anderson’s 31 points

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christians’ Carter Anderson knocked down eight 3-pointers in Wednesday night’s upset win over No. 6 Clay-Battelle.
Anderson scored 31 points, while Fletcher Hartsock added 25 and Seth Goins added 16 for the Warriors.
Anderson’s shooting from deep was big in the Warriors’ 82-65 win over previously-unbeaten Clay-Battelle.
Calton Barr scored a team-best 27 points for the Cee Bees, with Levi Carrico contributing 16 points and Mojo Chisler chipping in 12 in a losing effort.