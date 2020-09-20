Trinity wastes no time getting back on the field as Mon County turns orange

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two Fridays have passed since Monongalia County Schools found themselves in the red zone and were unable to hold practices or compete in games.

As week four of the football season approaches, Mon County slid down to orange…and football programs in Mon County wasted no time getting back on the football field.

Once the updated color coded map was released, Chris Simpson’s Trinity Christian crew scheduled practice immediately on Saturday night.

“It feels really nice to be back out. The temperature is crisp and the air is right and it just feels good to be back under the lights,” Chris Simpson, Trinity Football Head Coach said.

Players were also ecstatic to take the field after the long pause.

“It feels good to be back with the guys, with the coaches and everything back here. I feel like we’re going to get some good practices in finally,” Drew Boczek, Trinity sophomore quarterback said.

The Warriors aren’t taking any time they get on the field for granted. While sports in the mountain state are switching on and off week to week per county, the Trinity football team knows they must value all time they get together.

“Just take every rep seriously. Every rep may be our last rep since we may go back to red at any time, so just make sure we take every rep seriously and make sure we prepare for that team that we may play,” Boczek said.

Speaking of playing, Mon County teams do have a chance of playing games if the county’s numbers inch them down to the gold color on the map.

If this happens, gold county teams may only play other teams in a gold county. Trinity is already prepared to have a game lined up right here in their backyard.

“Right now we’ve got a couple different scenarios. We’ve been in good talks with Clay-Battelle so we’ve been working back and forth with them. We have a few contingencies but that’s the most likely right now,” Simpson said.

Until that day comes, Trinity will do what they can- and that’s focusing on what they can control and what they are able to do on the gridiron while in orange.

“Right now we’re making the most of what we have. We can’t hit contact but we can work on rhythm, we can work speed, we can work our drills so we can do a bunch even though we can’t hit,” Simpson said.

“We can still run through our defenses, we can do all of our offensive plays, we just can’t hit. So basically everything is normal we just can’t hit,” Boczek said.

Now Mon County schools are able to practice in hopes of keeping numbers down so they are eventually able to play games.