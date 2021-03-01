Trio of Davis & Elkins wrestlers set to return to NCAA DII wrestling championship

ELKINS, W.Va. – When the NCAA announced the selections for the upcoming D-II wrestling championship tournament on Monday, three Davis & Elkins wrestlers knew they were already headed to St. Louis.

Senators’ standouts Craig Cook (149), Noah Tarr (165), and Kyle Wojtaszek (185) all will return to the D-II championship for the second year in a row, after all three finished in second place in their respective weight brackets on Saturday at the Super Regional II tournament.

Graphic via Davis & Elkins Athletics.

The D&E trio will be joined by Fairmont State’s Lukas Martin at St. Louis.

Cook and Wojtaszek both narrowly lost their first-place matches on Saturday, but all three were able to win the second-place bout at the regional to secure the automatic bids to the NCAA championship.

Cook, a sophomore from New Jersey, has now qualified for the NCAA championship in each of his first two seasons of collegiate wrestling.

Tarr, a senior from Blairsville, Pa (near Pittsburgh, was a junior college All-American prior to arriving in Elkins.

Wojtaszek is a junior from New Jersey, and like his teammates, qualified for the national tournament for the second time after his performance over the weekend.

The full list of NCAA D2 wrestling selections can be found here.