MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The beginning of spring means high school student-athletes are making their final decisions when it comes to where they will play at the next level.

University High School held its final signing day of the school year on Tuesday morning.

Jake Croston has known for a while that Fairmont State is where he wanted to continue his athletic career, but it wasn’t too long ago that he decided he wanted to do it on the football field.

“I was originally going for baseball and I’d go for camps all throughout the fall and the summer before and then I kind of really tapped into my football season and had a really good season and I got with some of the coaches from Fairmont and they saw me a little bit snapping and they wanted to see me snap a little more so I went over there and snapped a few times and they were like, “Ok, here’s a spot,” he said.

Joining Croston as a fighting falcon will be wrestler Dakota Hagedorn who believes he has the opportunity to make the dreams he’s had for years come true and that includes some pretty lofty goals for what wants to accomplish at the next level.

“It’s always been my dream to wrestle in college and to win a national title so it’s really like a continuation of my dream and my ultimate goal,” he said.

Emily Sharkey is headed to join the basketball program at WVU Tech after helping the hawks to a regional final appearance as a senior.

It continues a relationship with basketball that she’s had for a very long time.

“Tt means a lot to me. I’ve been playing basketball since I’ve been in third grade and it’s just a part of me. It’s helped me through a lot of things and it’s my favorite part of the day pretty much,” she said.

Today’s signing closes the book on another class of highly successful University High School Hawks who will continue their careers at the collegiate level.