Tshiebwe placed in top 10 of ESPN’s best college basketball players for 2020-21

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – Oscar Tshiebwe’s breakout freshman year has pundits ready for more.

As his team has garnered some way-too-early attention for next year’s college basketball season, so too has the rising sophomore as ESPN’s John Gasaway released his top 25 players for the 2020-21 season — and Tshiebwe sits high at no. 10.

After leading the Mountaineers in both rebounding and scoring as a freshman, Tshiebwe left his mark on the Big 12 and the college basketball landscape at-large after earning all-conference and all-district honors.

“Tshiebwe’s first season with the Mountaineers had “outrageous potential” written all over it,” Gasaway wrote.

Gasaway also cites Tshiebwe’s dominating presence on the offensive boards while “competing” for rebounds with teammate Derek Culver, another top rebounder in the league, as well as his “unusually competent” free throw shooting for his type of player.

“If breakout sophomores are still a thing in this strange new sports era, Tshiebwe will be at the top of that list for 2021,” he concluded.

Big O checks in at No. 10 #WVU https://t.co/Hb1DWJ8k7I — Anjelica Trinone (@AnjelicaTrinone) April 7, 2020

Tshiebwe is the second-highest player from the Big 12 on the list, as Kansas’s Marcus Garrett, the reigning national defensive player of the year, sits at four. Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State’s top recruit, also made the list at no. 17.

For the full list, click here — but beware, you must be a subscriber to ESPN+.