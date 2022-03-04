HAMBLETON, W.Va. – Tucker County defeated East Hardy 40-31 to capture the Class Single-A Region II, Section 1 title.

The Mountain Lions took a slight early lead during the first quarter but East Hardy trailed by just one point, 9-8, after the first quarter.

The lead was traded in the second quarter with Tucker pulling out a two-point lead heading into the locker room.

The Mountain Lions got it done in the second half, outscoring the Cougars in both quarters, to remain on top.

Haden Wamsley led Tucker County with 10 points.