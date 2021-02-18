Tucker County girls basketball working on installing system quickly during short preseason

HAMBLETON, W.Va. – After Thursday, just 13 days separate us from the start of the high school girls basketball season.

With only a short amount of time to work together, the installation process for coaches and teams has been sped up.

That’s true for the Tucker County girls basketball team, which is coming off a sixteenth-straight trip to the state tournament and gained a lot of experience last year as a young team.

Head coach David Helmick said that the installation process could spill into the start of the regular season with the preseason practice period being shorter than normal.

“Normally you wouldn’t be putting offense in on day two and three of your practice. You’d still be trying to do a little bit of evaluating, and doing some more drills,” said Helmick. “Everything is just fast forwarded. It’d different. I could honestly see us not having what we normally have – our sets, offense and defense -, in until we’re probably five or six games in.”

Tucker County returns a number of players from last year’s team that made it to Charleston. Helmick also is pleased with the talent from this year’s group of freshmen.

We’ll take a closer look at the lady Mountain Lions coming up on Saturday.