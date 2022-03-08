CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tucker County pulled out a last-minute win over the defending Single-A state champions, Tug Valley 46-45.

The Mountain Lions went on a 5-0 start but after that, they were silent as Tug Valley built up a 6-5 lead after one.

Tucker County picked up the pace late in the second quarter to lead 21-17 at the half.

Tucker County junior forward Kadie Colebank went to work on offense and defense, leading the Mountain Lions with a double, 16 points and 25 boards- a new Single-A single game tournament record.

After three quarters, Tucker had an eight point lead that was taken back by the Panthers late in the fourth.

With less than 10 seconds on the clock, Tug Valley’s Audrey Evans knocked down a corner triple to take the lead 45-44.

Colebank said not so fast. She knocked down back to back free throws to take the lead by one and the defense took over from there as the clock expired.

The Mountain Lions move on in the Single-A state tournament.