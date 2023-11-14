HAMBLETON, W.Va (WBOY) – Tucker County guard Macy Helmick is headed to Buckhannon next year to join the women’s basketball program at West Virginia Wesleyan.

With Bobcats head coach Brett Vincent recruiting two more Class A standouts this year in Abby McDonough and Sydney Baird, Helmick knew that at Wesleyan, she would be comfortable with her teammates and have the opportunity to compete for minutes.

“I’ve played against those girls, and I just thought, well, I can be part of something good and Brett has been good about recruiting me since the beginning, so it was definitely just an easy decision for me,” she said.

Playing basketball at Tucker County has meant a little bit more to Helmick over the last three years with her father Dave serving as the Mountain Lions’ head coach.

While she admits that it can be hard to balance the differences between their father/daughter and coach/player dynamics, it’s made for memories that neither of them will forget.

“It’s definitely been hard and good at the same time,” she said, “We’ve made great memories but that also comes with hard moments and times, but we’ve made it work and I’m blessed for the time that I’ve had for it and I’m excited for a new chapter.”

Helmick still has the upcoming season in front of her as a Mountain Lion with Tucker County coming off of a state runner-up finish in Class A.