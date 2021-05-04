Tucker County’s season ends in state tourney quarterfinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Making their first appearance in the boys state basketball tournament since 2016, the Tucker County Mountain Lions had their season come to an end on Tuesday.

No. 8 Tucker County (11-6) fell to the top-ranked Man Hillbillies (14-2) by a score of 74-34 in the first round of the Single-A tournament.

“It was a big deal after only winning four games last year. This was a goal that we’ve had for … well, ever since he became the head coach,” said senior Zach Colebank. “We’ve done a bunch of crazy stuff in the offseason to try to get here. And it is a big improvement to only win four games and then be in the state tournament.”

Tucker County trailed by just four after the first quarter of play, but Man started to flex its muscle in the second period.

A block followed by a transition dunk on the other end by Austin Ball put the Hillbillies in control. Ball finished the game with 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mountain Lions struggled, shooting-wise, in the first half.

Mountain Lions just can’t get anything to drop.



3-21 shooting from the floor.

8/14 pts from the FT line. — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) May 4, 2021

Tucker County was led in this game by Colebank, who scored a team-high 16 points. Ashton Lycliter added ten points, all of which came in the first half.

No other Tucker County player scored in double figures.

With Tuesday’s loss the Mountain Lions have now not won a game in Charleston since 2013, when they made the state semi-finals.

Man now advances and will play the winner of tonight’s Webster County/Clay-Battelle matchup. That game is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. in Charleston.