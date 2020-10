CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tucker County defensive back, Taylor Long, has been voted as the winner of the Week 7 JARCO Catch of the Week competition.

Over 34,000 people voted this week.

Long received more than 16,500 of those votes, edging Lewis County’s Drew Cayton by roughly 2,000 votes.

University’s Tracy Brooks finished in third place.

Check back in on Friday night for the Week 8 JARCO Catch of the Week nominees.