Tucker’s goal late leads Grafton girls past Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Grafton and Fairmont Senior played almost from start to finish without a goal.

Grafton had chances throughout the second half; more chances than the Polar Bears did. But for the first 71 minutes of the game, neither team was able to find the back of the net, as both keepers played well.

The 72nd minute changed that.

Addie Tucker was able to rocket a shot past the Polar Bear keeper for the only score of the game, in a 1-0 win for the Bearcats at East-West Stadium Tuesday evening.

Fairmont Senior best chance to tie the game came a few minutes afterwards, but Grafton keeper Jocelyn Countryman made the lead-saving stop to keep the Polar Bears off the board for good.

