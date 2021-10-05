Turning a corner: Morgantown showing improvement following Friday’s win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown High School football team picked up a much-needed victory this past weekend.

Morgantown defeated Musselman for its second win of the year, and second win in its last three contests.

Each of the Mohigans two wins this season have come against teams from the Eastern Panhandle.

Morgantown has five games left on its schedule, and it’s a schedule that does still have some very winnable games left on it, such as Parkersburg South (4-2) and Spring Mills (2-3).

Finding a way to finish games has been key, and head coach Sean Biser believes they did that on Friday.

“You know, you look at what we have left on our schedule, they’re all going to be very tough games for us, and it’s all really must-win situations,” said Biser. “I think that our guys are able to see to come out and compete against a quality opponent, and find a way to win, that gives us a little bit of confidence going in. We’re going to be tested this Friday night against a great football team. We’ve just got to be ready to play every week.”

Morgantown takes on Wheeling Park (1-2) at home this Friday.

It’s another must-win game, as Biser said, for the Mohigans, who are looking to get win No. 3 on the year.