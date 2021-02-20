Tuttle, Gibson first-half buzzer beaters help propel Fairmont State women past Alderson Broaddus

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Scoring the final basket of any quarter is nice, and on Saturday, Fairmont State did it not once but twice.

North Marion grad, Presley Tuttle, knocked down a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter. And ten minutes later, freshman Jalen Gibbs’ shot from the painted area fell through the net just before the horn blew to signal the end of the first half.

Fairmont State led by six at halftime, and opened the second half on a 13-2 run.

Carrisa Spiker’s career-high 32 points weren’t enough, as the Fighting Falcons picked up a 106-93 victory to move Fairmont State two games ahead of AB in the Mountain East Conference North Division standings.

Jalen Gibbs gets around her defender and begins to take her buzzer-beating shot at the end of the second quarter during Fairmont State’s win over Alderson Broaddus, Saturday. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“I though our kids put it all together today. I thought they played extremely hard from start to finish. I hope they can bottle that up and keep moving forward with it,” said Fairmont State head coach Stephanie Anderson.

Fairmont State was led, scoring-wise, by freshman Bre Wilson, who tallied 20 points and five rebounds. Wilson was one of five Falcons players to finish the game in double figures.

Sierra Kotchman added 19 points and Gibbs supplied 16 points and six rebounds.

Seventeen of Spikers’ 32 points came before halftime, with eleven of those coming in the first quarter.

Fairmont State held just a six-point lead at halftime, but outscored Alderson Broaddus 27-11 in the third quarter. A steal and score by Lincoln High graduate, Gracey Lamm, put Fairmont up by 21 points in the third, which was too much for the Battlers to overcome.

Presley Tuttle at the buzzer!

Great ending to a fun first quarter.

Tuttle’s corner 👌 gives Fairmont State a 29-28 lead after the first quarter. @__presleyy_ @fsfalcons pic.twitter.com/HV5ij2b2xp — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) February 20, 2021

Madeline Huffman assisted on both Falcons buzzer-beating shots, and finished the game with 11 assists, along with six points and four rebounds.

“Momentum was huge, especially in the first half,” said Anderson when asked about the makes to end the first and second quarters. “I mean, we were trading baskets the entire first half. Those baskets were huge. And we’ve been getting great play from all of our kids, so I’m happy with them.”

Fairmont State picks up its third-straight victory, and moves to 6-8 on the season.

Alderson Broaddus falls to 4-9 on the year, and has now lost six in a row after a successful start to the year.