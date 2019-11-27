Tuttle, Kotchman lead the way in Fairmont State women’s hoops blowout win over WVWC

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Presley Tuttle continued her great start to the season with a game-high 25 points in Tuesday night’s win for Fairmont State.

Tuttle shot 8-for-12 from the field, including making five of her seven shot attempts from three-point range.

Fairmont State took a 20 point lead with over three minutes to go in the opening quarter, and never let the lead fall below 15 points from that point forward in a 94-60 win over West Virginia Wesleyan.

The win marks the third-straight victory for Fairmont State.

Sierra Kotchman added 22 points in the victory. Kotchman and Tuttle were one of five Falcons players who ended the game in double figures.

Nicole Gilyard led the way for Wesleyan with 20 points. Former Fairmont Senior champion Courtney Wilfong added seven points and a steal.