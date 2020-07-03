TVHS Bulldogs back in the weight room to continue successful offseason

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Friday marked the final day of the Phase 2 workout period for high school athletics teams across the state.

In Mill Creek, Rodney Bright and his staff have had around 25 players at their voluntary work outs each day in Phase 2.

Bright told us similar things to what other coaches have told us — that keeping the players socially distant is tough, but that their effort and enthusiasm has been great.

The Bulldogs have been in the weight room a little bit, as well. They had between three and four pods of players going during the day between Phase 1 and 2.

Bright also had this to say on his experience as a coach over the last few weeks.

“I’m a really hand on guy. A lot of times I had to really discipline myself not to run over to the other pods and coach and help out. Each coach had to stick with their ten-man pod through the two weeks to make sure we weren’t interacting with all the kids. You know, a little bit of growing pains there to get used to.”

The closing of schools in March came at an inopportune time for Tygarts Valley, which was having a good offseason in the weight room according to the head coach.

“We were having one of our best years ever with kids showing up to the weight room before all this schools closings and stuff stopped us. And we’re still having really good turnouts to the weight room,” Bright said. “We’re excited, and really hoping that things straighten up and we can get back to normal and get our season kicked off.”

Bright and company went 7-3 during the regular season last year, and are hoping the early time together this summer can lead the Bulldogs to more success in 2020.