TVHS renames court “Weber-Wamsley Court” after legendary coaches

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Tygarts Valley High School honored a pair of legendary coaches before the Bulldogs varsity game Friday night.

The school paid tribute to its two most noteworthy coaches – the late Bill Weber, and current head man Tom Wamsley.

Weber amassed 530 wins in his high school coaching career, while Wamsley has over 360 wins to his name.

The Bulldogs home floor is now appropriately named Weber-Wamsley Court.

“It’s just amazing. It’s hard to explain. It would just mean so much to him and my grandmother, and our family. It’s just so wonderful that Coach Wamsley included him on this,” said Jennifer Hinkle, the granddaughter of coach Weber.

“The name’s not that important. Of course, I’m going to look down at it, and look up and say, ‘Thank you God.’ But everything else is just cherry on top,” said Wamsley.

Weber passed away in 2004 at the age of 99. He graduated from Davis & Elkins in 1926, and began his coaching career later that year.

Wamsley is in his 30th season as head coach of the Bulldogs, and has been coaching since 1977.