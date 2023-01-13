CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A map of compiled Twitter data has revealed that West Virginia is one of 23 other states rooting for the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Map courtesy of betonline.ag

This map was created by using geotagged Twitter data and the hashtags used by users in every state. The hashtags of each team such as #BillsMafia (Bills) and #FlyEaglesFly (Eagles) were measured and counted from a total list of 150,000 tweets nationwide.

The number of states won per team is:

Buffalo Bills – 24

Kansas City Chiefs – 5

Dallas Cowboys – 4

Philadelphia Eagles – 4

Minnesota Vikings – 3

Seattle Seahawks – 3

Cincinnati Bengals – 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 1

San Francisco 49ers – 1

Los Angeles Chargers – 1

New York Giants – 1

Baltimore Ravens – 1

Miami Dolphins – 0

Jacksonville Jaguars – 0

The increase in support for Buffalo likely spiked after the Damar Hamlin injury in Buffalo’s game vs the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin received support on a national scale with every other team in the NFL voicing their support for the player. Click here to read more.

The map was created by betonline.ag, a sports betting website that makes use of trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data. The site creates a new map every month based on current sports trends.

Click here for more information about geotagged tweets and how they work.