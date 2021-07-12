Two Black Bears pitchers taken on Day 2 of MLB Draft; How many more to come off the board on Day 3?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A pair of West Virginia Black Bears pitchers have been selected in the MLB Draft.

Mitch Bratt was the first Black Bears player selected, as he was picked 134th overall by the Texas Rangers.

Five rounds later, with the final pick of the 10th round, right hander Michael Hobbs was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This is the first draft since the inception of the MLB Draft League.

Bratt was the second player from the MLB Draft League ever to be selected.

Rounds 11-20 of the MLB Draft will be held on Tuesday prior to the start of the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver.

There is certainly the possibility that at least one other Black Bears players hear his name called on Tuesday.

West Virginia University catcher, Paul McIntosh, was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 34th round of the 2018 draft after a season at Motlow State Community College in Tennessee. McIntosh is a candidate to have his phone ring from an organization again.

McIntosh, and the rest of the Black Bears players, will be standing by on Tuesday as the final ten rounds of the draft are held.