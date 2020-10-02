Two high school football game involving local teams canceled Friday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two high school football games involving area teams scheduled for Friday night have been canceled.

12 Sports confirmed that this evening’s scheduled contest between Clay-Battelle and Calhoun County high schools has been canceled.

However, when 12 Sports asked for the reasoning behind the game being canceled, Monongalia County Schools’ Adam Henkins said that no further information would be given at this time.

Friday was supposed to be Clay-Battelle’s first game of the season.

Following our conversation with Henkins, 12 News obtained a statement from Monongalia County Schools. The statement began:

Working with the Monongalia County Health Department, Monongalia County Schools has

confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Clay-Battelle. As we conduct appropriate contact

tracing, disinfecting of all areas within the school will be conducted Saturday, October 3, 2020.

The Clay-Battelle football game has been cancelled for Friday, October 2, 2020. Outside extracurricular activities over the weekend can proceed with utilizing outside facilities only.

12 Sports also confirmed that Friday night’s contest between North Marion and Roane County in Spencer has been called off.

There are also no confirmed details at this time for the reasoning behind that cancelation.

North Marion Athletic Director, Mike Parrish, said that the Huskies learned the game was called off around noon, and contacted a few other teams in attempts of scheduling another game for Friday. However, those attempts didn’t result in a new game, meaning North Marion also has the night off.

These two games being canceled are in addition to two other football games that were canceled earlier in the week.

A previously scheduled game between Philip Barbour and Petersburg was canceled on Tuesday following a small COVID-19 outbreak within Barbour County Schools. Meanwhile, a scheduled game between Tucker County and Pendleton County was also scrapped on Tuesday after on Mountain Lions player tested positive.

Stay with 12 Sports for any updates as we continue to cover high school athletics in North Central West Virginia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.