Two local teams advance to high school football quarterfinals thanks to Saturday’s WV Dept. of Ed map

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd and Tygarts Valley both advanced to the second round of the high school football playoffs on Saturday without ever stepping on the field.

Robert C. Byrd’s opponent — Poca — was ineligible to play after Putnam County showed up as Orange on Saturday’s Education Map by the West Virginia Department of Education.

Tygarts Valley’s opponent — Tug Valley –, out of Mingo County, was ruled ineligible Saturday, as well.

Robert C. Byrd and Tygarts Valley both advance, however, their quarterfinal games are both in doubt.

RCB’s next opponent — Elkins — is situated in an Orange county (Randolph). And Tygarts Valley also resides in Randolph County, meaning both the Bulldogs and the Tigers will have to wait until next Saturday’s map to be released to see if they are eligible to play.

Elkins secured it’s first-ever playoff victory Friday night, pulling an upset over top-ranked Sissonville.

None of North Central West Virginia’s other four remaining playoff teams — Bridgeport, North Marion, Fairmont Senior and Ritchie County — are directly affected by the map.

Ten of the 11 first-round games scheduled around the state for Sunday were wiped out by the map.

Only Bluefield-Clay County in the Double-A bracket will be played Sunday. The winner of that game faces North Marion in the second round.

Stay with 12 Sports as we continue to cover high school sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.