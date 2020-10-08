2 more Week 6 high school football games involving area teams canceled

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The rollercoaster Week 6 of the West Virginia high school football season now includes two more canceled contests involving area teams.

Trinity Christian, which was supposed to play its second game of the season on Friday, will now not compete after Tug Valley’s football team got the news of a player testing positive for COVID-19.

The Warriors are reportedly searching for future opponents to make up this game.

Gilmer County will also not be in action this week, two sources confirmed to 12 Sports Thursday. The Titans were scheduled to play on the road at Pendleton County.

This now makes 11 local teams that will not be playing this weekend.

That number would have been twelve, if not for the good fortune of the Clay-Battelle football team, which will look to play its season opener on Saturday.