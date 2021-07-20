Two Morgantown High Hall of Famers lead Trinity Christian soccer program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Trinity Christian soccer team, known to be one of the only co-ed soccer programs in the state, has two new coaches that come from a rich soccer history leading the team this year.

The tag team duo of Dan Lohmann and Ray Petrisin took over the head coach and assistant coach roles of the Warriors soccer program.

Both Lohmann and Petrisin are members of the Morgantown High Hall of Fame. Lohmann played under Petrisin at MHS from 1991-93 where he was an All-State goalkeeper. Lohmann also holds the school records at MHS for saves in a game and saves in a single season.

Petrisin has won five state championships between coaching the Morgantown boys and University girls programs along with being named coach of the year six times.

Petrisin retired after that, but Lohmann pulled him out of retirement and now they’re both leading the Warriors.

“I played for coach Ray whenever I was in high school at Morgantown. Just the impact he made on my life, not just in soccer but also in life, he just helped springboard me to another level as a person. So it’s pretty unique to be coaching with him now. The job came open and I just saw it as a great opportunity to come out and be a part of a team and we have great kids, just wonderful kids, and also a chance to coach my son. So it was an opportunity that I jumped on,” Lohmann said.

Lohmann also said he hopes to improve the team every day in hopes of playing their best soccer at the end of the season.