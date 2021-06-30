Two-run sixth inning is enough as Post 29 downs Post 13

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two American Legion baseball teams squared off at Frank Loria Field on Wednesday night and Elkins Post 29 took down Clarksburg Post 13 after the game was called in the the sixth inning.

South Harrison’s Josh Thomaschek started on the mound for Clarksburg. He finished with three strikeouts on the night. Philip Barbour’s Cody Cooper had two K’s for Elkins.

Clarksburg put its only run on the board in the top of the third as Liberty’s Matt Hutson hit a grounder that scored a run to give Post 13 a 1-0 lead.

Elkins would score both runs in the top of the sixth. Philip Barbour’s Jayden Herron puts a ball into play and an error at second base scores a run to tie the game. Herron later scores to give Post 29 the 2-1 lead.

The game was called in the sixth inning due to weather and Elkins records the win.