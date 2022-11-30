ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) – After reaching the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Division II men’s soccer tournament for the second consecutive season, a pair of Davis and Elkins Senators have been named Second Team All-Americans by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association.

Following his honors as Mountain East Offensive Player of the Year, forward Cristhian Bosquez is an All-American after scoring a team-high 15 goals this season.

He’s joined by defender Manuel Castrejon who added seven goals and nine assists to the cause.

Midfielder Haruki Yamazaki was named to the All-Atlantic Region second team.